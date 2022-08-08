Things appear to be looking up for FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN)

FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) is 4.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.50 and a high of $190.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCN stock was last observed hovering at around $159.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.83% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.83% higher than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $160.98, the stock is -9.94% and -7.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 2.42% off its SMA200. FCN registered 11.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.23%.

The stock witnessed a -14.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.41%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) has around 7048 employees, a market worth around $5.52B and $2.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.24 and Fwd P/E is 19.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.42% and -15.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FTI Consulting Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.20% this year.

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.79M, and float is at 33.68M with Short Float at 4.65%.

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lu Curtis P,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Lu Curtis P sold 4,238 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $145.48 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29933.0 shares.

FTI Consulting Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Ellis Vernon James (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $146.71 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FCN stock.

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) that is trading 43.79% up over the past 12 months and CRA International Inc. (CRAI) that is 10.49% higher over the same period. ICF International Inc. (ICFI) is 9.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.