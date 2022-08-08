TPG Inc. (TPG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) is -14.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.09 and a high of $35.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.15% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.27% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.19, the stock is 10.06% and 10.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 2.87% off its SMA200. TPG registered a loss of -10.84% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 14.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.23%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

TPG Inc. (TPG) has around 1013 employees, a market worth around $8.97B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.77 and Fwd P/E is 14.68. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.42% and -17.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (145.00%).

TPG Inc. (TPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TPG Inc. (TPG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TPG Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.40% this year.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.95M, and float is at 61.18M with Short Float at 13.10%.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at TPG Inc. (TPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.