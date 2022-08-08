TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -22.94% Change This Year

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is -22.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $5.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRUE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.62, the stock is 0.15% and -6.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -22.99% off its SMA200. TRUE registered -49.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.79%.

The stock witnessed a -2.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.00%, and is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has around 428 employees, a market worth around $236.01M and $210.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.80% and -50.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TrueCar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.20% this year.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.92M, and float is at 82.08M with Short Float at 2.59%.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mendel John W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mendel John W sold 12,578 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $2.77 per share for a total of $34795.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

TrueCar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Mendel John W (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $3.31 per share for $9933.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the TRUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Mendel John W (Director) disposed off 4,149 shares at an average price of $3.40 for $14091.0. The insider now directly holds 118,652 shares of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) that is trading -87.39% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -13.78% lower over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -29.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.