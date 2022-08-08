Why should you keep an eye on Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)?

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) is -6.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $17.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.54% off the consensus price target high of $21.74 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.18% higher than the price target low of $14.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is 2.50% and -4.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64482.0 and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -11.32% off its SMA200. JG registered -59.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.92%.

The stock witnessed a 0.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.62%, and is 2.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.85% over the week and 6.92% over the month.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) has around 541 employees, a market worth around $88.39M and $54.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.05% and -63.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.60% this year.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.59M, and float is at 66.24M with Short Float at 0.71%.