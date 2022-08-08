Why Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is 41.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.18 and a high of $66.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLP stock was last observed hovering at around $66.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

Currently trading at $66.88, the stock is 11.63% and 26.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90355.0 and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 40.10% off its SMA200. SLP registered 39.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.08%.

The stock witnessed a 20.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.72%, and is 4.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $52.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 117.33 and Fwd P/E is 94.87. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.12% and 0.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.30% this year.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.21M, and float is at 15.98M with Short Float at 8.96%.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOLTOSZ WALTER S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WOLTOSZ WALTER S sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $61.19 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.12 million shares.

Simulations Plus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that WOLTOSZ WALTER S (Director) sold a total of 2,539 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $48.54 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.14 million shares of the SLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, WOLTOSZ WALTER S (Director) disposed off 17,461 shares at an average price of $48.00 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 4,140,173 shares of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP).

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) that is trading 2.28% up over the past 12 months.