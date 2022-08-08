Why The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) is -47.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.66 and a high of $54.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHYF stock was last observed hovering at around $26.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.56% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.63% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.91, the stock is 15.06% and 20.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -27.42% off its SMA200. SHYF registered -34.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.16%.

The stock witnessed a 31.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.78%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $914.88M and $989.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.94 and Fwd P/E is 11.64. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.70% and -52.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Shyft Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.90% this year.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.05M, and float is at 32.16M with Short Float at 2.52%.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clevinger Thomas R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Clevinger Thomas R sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $39.27 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36957.0 shares.

The Shyft Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Adams Daryl M (President and CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $47.00 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the SHYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Harbour Ronald Edward (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $49.40 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 26,623 shares of The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF).