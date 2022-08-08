Will AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) is 4.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.40 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AHCO stock was last observed hovering at around $25.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.14% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -27.5% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.50, the stock is 19.95% and 32.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 32.88% off its SMA200. AHCO registered 1.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.26%.

The stock witnessed a 32.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.91%, and is 15.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $3.41B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.99 and Fwd P/E is 17.10. Distance from 52-week low is 123.68% and -11.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.60% this year.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.02M, and float is at 86.95M with Short Float at 6.70%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SkyKnight Aero Holdings II, LL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SkyKnight Aero Holdings II, LL bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $3399.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

AdaptHealth Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that SkyKnight Aero Holdings II, LL (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $16.78 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the AHCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, SkyKnight Capital, L.P. (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $17.07 for $1.71 million. The insider now directly holds 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO).