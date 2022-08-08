Will LCI Industries (LCII) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) is -17.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.32 and a high of $163.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LCII stock was last observed hovering at around $125.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.35% off its average median price target of $146.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.15% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.77% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $129.32, the stock is 2.73% and 9.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 1.88% off its SMA200. LCII registered -10.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.30%.

The stock witnessed a 7.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.66%, and is -4.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

LCI Industries (LCII) has around 13900 employees, a market worth around $3.20B and $5.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.64 and Fwd P/E is 9.41. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.26% and -20.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

LCI Industries (LCII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LCI Industries (LCII) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LCI Industries is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year.

LCI Industries (LCII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.44M, and float is at 24.64M with Short Float at 7.39%.

LCI Industries (LCII) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at LCI Industries (LCII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRUITT EILEEN S,the company’sDeputy CHRO. SEC filings show that PRUITT EILEEN S sold 158 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $118.00 per share for a total of $18644.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

LCI Industries disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Fletcher Nick C (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 3,597 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $117.45 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LCII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Schnur Jamie (Group President – Aftermarket) acquired 3,250 shares at an average price of $107.79 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 20,182 shares of LCI Industries (LCII).

LCI Industries (LCII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) that is trading 9.97% up over the past 12 months and Thor Industries Inc. (THO) that is -28.63% lower over the same period. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is -49.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.