Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) – The 37.5% Upside Potential Remains

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) is 44.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $2.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 37.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.50, the stock is 2.61% and 14.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50871.0 and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 30.72% off its SMA200. YTRA registered 26.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.37%.

The stock witnessed a 8.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.06%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) has around 1006 employees, a market worth around $146.70M and $25.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.36. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.39% and -7.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.10%).

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yatra Online Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.40% this year.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.53M, and float is at 51.67M with Short Float at 0.07%.