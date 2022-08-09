Analysts suggest Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) could spike 99.95% in a year

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) is -32.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1574.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.95% off the consensus price target high of $1574.74 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.95% higher than the price target low of $1574.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is 5.34% and 13.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53200.0 and changing -4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -27.04% off its SMA200. MTP registered -62.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.72%.

The stock witnessed a 0.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.35%, and is 13.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.13% over the week and 10.42% over the month.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $12.09M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 86.87% and -63.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.40%).

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Midatech Pharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.90% this year.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.56M, and float is at 12.55M with Short Float at 0.29%.