Analysts suggest SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) could spike -17.53% in a year

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) is 8.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.43 and a high of $36.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKYT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -17.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -151.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.63, the stock is 47.17% and 97.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 42.90% off its SMA200. SKYT registered -20.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 82.88%.

The stock witnessed a 146.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 189.02%, and is 19.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.94% over the week and 12.52% over the month.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $684.93M and $162.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 297.97% and -52.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.00%).

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SkyWater Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -221.90% this year.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.86M, and float is at 9.17M with Short Float at 20.12%.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daniel Amanda,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Daniel Amanda sold 657 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $7.85 per share for a total of $5157.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36917.0 shares.

SkyWater Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that SONDERMAN THOMAS (President & CEO) sold a total of 9,192 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $5.74 per share for $52780.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the SKYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Manko Steve (CFO) disposed off 1,811 shares at an average price of $5.74 for $10392.0. The insider now directly holds 475,024 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT).