Are we looking at the next big move in Watsco Inc. (WSO)?

Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is -8.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $220.68 and a high of $318.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSO stock was last observed hovering at around $282.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.86% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.31% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -48.14% lower than the price target low of $193.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $285.91, the stock is 9.74% and 13.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 2.47% off its SMA200. WSO registered 3.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.89%.

The stock witnessed a 15.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.39%, and is 2.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Watsco Inc. (WSO) has around 6850 employees, a market worth around $10.78B and $6.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.23 and Fwd P/E is 20.94. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.56% and -10.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

Watsco Inc. (WSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Watsco Inc. (WSO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Watsco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.70% this year.

Watsco Inc. (WSO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.40M, and float is at 33.66M with Short Float at 6.61%.

Watsco Inc. (WSO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Watsco Inc. (WSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALVAREZ CESAR L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ALVAREZ CESAR L sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $253.55 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Watsco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Keeley Brian E. (Director) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $299.68 per share for $3.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WSO stock.

Watsco Inc. (WSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) that is trading 9.88% up over the past 12 months and Pool Corporation (POOL) that is -20.67% lower over the same period. W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) is 28.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.