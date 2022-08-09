BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) is -51.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.33 and a high of $16.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBAI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $13.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 78.08% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is -9.99% and -29.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -60.96% off its SMA200. BBAI registered -71.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.20%.

The stock witnessed a -25.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.79%, and is 11.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.49% over the week and 13.16% over the month.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has around 665 employees, a market worth around $310.83M and $182.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.60% and -83.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.00%).

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.30% this year.

The shares outstanding are 131.88M, and float is at 5.08M with Short Float at 7.09%.

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.