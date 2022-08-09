BRCC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider BRC Inc. (BRCC) Now

BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) is -14.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.62 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRCC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.86% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 13.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.64, the stock is -4.38% and -2.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -30.43% off its SMA200. BRCC registered -10.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.90%.

The stock witnessed a -5.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.22%, and is -8.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) has around 836 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $250.15M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.51% and -74.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

BRC Inc. (BRCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRC Inc. (BRCC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -420.50% this year.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.74M, and float is at 43.13M with Short Float at 8.48%.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at BRC Inc. (BRCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times.