Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Is Down -39.40% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) is -39.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $1.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLBS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 83.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is -3.46% and -2.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -29.70% off its SMA200. CLBS registered -59.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.99%.

The stock witnessed a -10.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.56%, and is 5.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 26.90% and -61.94% from its 52-week high.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.76M, and float is at 58.92M with Short Float at 0.92%.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MYERS STEVEN S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MYERS STEVEN S bought 33,785 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $0.89 per share for a total of $30190.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading -39.36% down over the past 12 months and Cryo-Cell International Inc. (CCEL) that is -40.53% lower over the same period. Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is -81.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.