Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) is -59.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $1.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CETX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.
Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is 8.41% and 11.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 7.77% at the moment leaves the stock -49.31% off its SMA200. CETX registered -74.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.18%.
The stock witnessed a 13.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.50%, and is 15.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 11.00% over the month.
Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) has around 344 employees, a market worth around $8.52M and $48.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.92% and -80.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).
Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Analyst Forecasts
Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.
The EPS is expected to grow by 102.50% this year.
Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Top Institutional Holders
The shares outstanding are 24.09M, and float is at 23.38M with Short Float at 0.28%.
Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Insider Activity
A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.