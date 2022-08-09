Check out this: Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) is -53.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.83 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IKNA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.41% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 70.85% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.83, the stock is 11.87% and 28.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35389.0 and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -30.00% off its SMA200. IKNA registered -43.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.17%.

The stock witnessed a 10.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.89%, and is 16.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $195.42M and $30.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 106.01% and -66.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ikena Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.08M, and float is at 36.02M with Short Float at 5.67%.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zhang Xiaoyan Michelle,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Zhang Xiaoyan Michelle sold 964 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $11568.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44475.0 shares.

Ikena Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Zhang Xiaoyan Michelle (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 36 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $12.00 per share for $432.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44475.0 shares of the IKNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS (Director) disposed off 5,959 shares at an average price of $14.00 for $83426.0. The insider now directly holds 1,241,935 shares of Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA).

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 38.17% higher over the past 12 months. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -64.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.