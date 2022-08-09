Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) is -47.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 86.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -7.18% and 13.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -4.30% at the moment leaves the stock -27.26% off its SMA200. CDTX registered -59.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.14%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.10%, and is -12.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and 12.03% over the month.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $47.57M and $54.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -72.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.50% and -71.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-174.60%).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.10% this year.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.14M, and float is at 60.90M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Brady,the company’sVice President, Finance. SEC filings show that Johnson Brady sold 654 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $0.81 per share for a total of $530.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49366.0 shares.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Johnson Brady (Vice President, Finance) sold a total of 945 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $0.71 per share for $671.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50020.0 shares of the CDTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Tari Leslie (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 1,252 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $1565.0. The insider now directly holds 155,400 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) that is trading -56.86% down over the past 12 months.