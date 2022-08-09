Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) is -1.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.14 and a high of $114.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CR stock was last observed hovering at around $99.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $99.95, the stock is 6.11% and 8.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 0.58% off its SMA200. CR registered 1.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.25%.

The stock witnessed a 11.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.11%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $5.65B and $3.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.20 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.68% and -12.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crane Holdings Co. (CR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 140.10% this year.

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.40M, and float is at 47.76M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Crane Holdings Co. (CR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TULLIS JAMES L L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TULLIS JAMES L L sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $104.71 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5240.0 shares.

Crane Holdings Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Gallo Kurt F. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $103.74 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Cook Donald G (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $103.50 for $51750.0. The insider now directly holds 3,348 shares of Crane Holdings Co. (CR).

Crane Holdings Co. (CR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is -2.00% lower over the past 12 months. NCR Corporation (NCR) is -17.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.