Enovis Corporation (ENOV) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is -26.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.27 and a high of $94.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENOV stock was last observed hovering at around $58.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.49% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.27% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.04, the stock is 1.71% and -1.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -17.66% off its SMA200. ENOV registered -29.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.85%.

The stock witnessed a 4.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.63%, and is -2.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Enovis Corporation (ENOV) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $4.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.07 and Fwd P/E is 21.59. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.03% and -38.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Enovis Corporation (ENOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enovis Corporation (ENOV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enovis Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.10% this year.

Enovis Corporation (ENOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.08M, and float is at 47.74M with Short Float at 4.63%.

Enovis Corporation (ENOV) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Enovis Corporation (ENOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLECKNER JOHN,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that KLECKNER JOHN sold 44 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $56.73 per share for a total of $2496.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1661.0 shares.

Enovis Corporation (ENOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) that is trading -22.73% down over the past 12 months and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is 1.71% higher over the same period. IDEX Corporation (IEX) is -7.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.