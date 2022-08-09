FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) is -76.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $3.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNHC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -6.94% and -7.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 10.23% at the moment leaves the stock -70.38% off its SMA200. FNHC registered -86.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.04%.

The stock witnessed a -9.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.70%, and is -5.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.28% over the week and 11.55% over the month.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $6.06M and $235.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.19% and -89.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.46M, and float is at 14.09M with Short Float at 0.41%.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.