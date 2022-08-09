Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) a good stock to buy now?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is -7.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.88 and a high of $32.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEQP stock was last observed hovering at around $25.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $25.50, the stock is -1.20% and -3.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -9.63% off its SMA200. CEQP registered -3.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.54%.

The stock witnessed a 5.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.00%, and is -5.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has around 645 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $5.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.14. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.46% and -22.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.00M, and float is at 67.05M with Short Float at 7.35%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is trading 3.61% up over the past 12 months and PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) that is 222.62% higher over the same period. Global Partners LP (GLP) is 12.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.