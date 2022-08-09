MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) is -5.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.88 and a high of $9.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MYMD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $1536.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.63% off the consensus price target high of $1536.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.63% higher than the price target low of $1536.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.70, the stock is 36.85% and 77.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 23.11% at the moment leaves the stock 22.23% off its SMA200. MYMD registered 22.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.73%.

The stock witnessed a 34.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.38%, and is 46.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.16% over the week and 11.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 203.19% and -42.71% from its 52-week high.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.20% this year.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.12M, and float is at 33.95M with Short Float at 2.21%.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Silverman Joshua,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Silverman Joshua bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 26 at a price of $7.55 per share for a total of $37772.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88775.0 shares.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Silverman Joshua (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $6.56 per share for $65586.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83775.0 shares of the MYMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Rivard Paul (EVP of Operations, GC) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $6.03 for $90450.0. The insider now directly holds 215,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD).