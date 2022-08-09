NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) – The 21.41% Upside Potential Remains

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) is -2.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.64 and a high of $21.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXGN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.5% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.94% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.29, the stock is -1.76% and -1.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -5.28% off its SMA200. NXGN registered 6.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.52%.

The stock witnessed a -1.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.50%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) has around 2655 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $603.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.95. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.76% and -20.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.20% this year.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.59M, and float is at 55.42M with Short Float at 1.81%.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barbarosh Craig A.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Barbarosh Craig A. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $17.35 per share for a total of $60718.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60683.0 shares.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Barbarosh Craig A. (Director) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $17.39 per share for $60873.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64183.0 shares of the NXGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Barbarosh Craig A. (Director) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $18.17 for $63581.0. The insider now directly holds 67,683 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN).