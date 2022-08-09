Nkarta Inc. (NKTX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NKTX Stock Is Going Next

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) is 5.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.55 and a high of $40.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.01% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 35.24% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.19, the stock is 18.86% and 20.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 8.73% at the moment leaves the stock 22.53% off its SMA200. NKTX registered -57.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.47%.

The stock witnessed a 11.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.89%, and is 29.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.83% over the week and 7.65% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 114.44% and -60.16% from its 52-week high.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nkarta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.80% this year.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.99M, and float is at 32.20M with Short Float at 19.50%.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brandenberger Ralph,the company’sChief Technical Officer. SEC filings show that Brandenberger Ralph sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 25 at a price of $13.41 per share for a total of $40230.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7800.0 shares.

Nkarta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 that Mahmood Nadirsold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 and was made at $13.40 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46088.0 shares of the NKTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Brandenberger Ralph (Sr. VP, Technical Operations) disposed off 4,140 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $62100.0. The insider now directly holds 5,300 shares of Nkarta Inc. (NKTX).

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 8.34% up over the past 12 months and Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) that is -10.44% lower over the same period. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is -40.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.