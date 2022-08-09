Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) is -72.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $17.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVVE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.81% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 66.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.69, the stock is -1.73% and -25.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -57.19% off its SMA200. NVVE registered -69.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.09%.

The stock witnessed a -11.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.07%, and is 6.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.07% over the week and 8.47% over the month.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $71.73M and $5.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.23% and -78.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.70%).

Nuvve Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -529.90% this year.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.86M, and float is at 14.44M with Short Float at 11.83%.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poilasne Gregory,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Poilasne Gregory sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $3.41 per share for a total of $17045.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

Nuvve Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Robson David (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 10,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $5.54 per share for $56785.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31373.0 shares of the NVVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Robson David (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 125 shares at an average price of $5.46 for $682.0. The insider now directly holds 21,123 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE).