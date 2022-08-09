Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 87.4% Upside

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) is -52.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $3.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 37.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is 7.35% and 11.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 8.51% at the moment leaves the stock -33.82% off its SMA200. ORTX registered -78.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.59%.

The stock witnessed a -9.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.49%, and is 19.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 7.94% over the month.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) has around 259 employees, a market worth around $73.03M and $7.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.97% and -80.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.20%).

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orchard Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.86M, and float is at 81.79M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THOMAS FRANK E. SEC filings show that THOMAS FRANK E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $7474.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52081.0 shares.

Orchard Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Gaspar Bobby (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $0.74 per share for $11085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the ORTX stock.