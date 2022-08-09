Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) is -45.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $0.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is 1.95% and -6.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -30.81% off its SMA200. PTN registered -44.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.08%.

The stock witnessed a -4.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.99%, and is 4.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $62.62M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.44% and -71.03% from its 52-week high.

Palatin Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.60% this year.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.81M, and float is at 218.31M with Short Float at 0.74%.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 15.38% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -1.68% lower over the same period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is -9.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.