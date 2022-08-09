Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) on Track to Reach $25.00 in a Year

Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE: FNA) is 10.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.35 and a high of $25.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNA stock was last observed hovering at around $19.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.93% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.67% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.52, the stock is 3.87% and 9.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 11.74% off its SMA200. FNA registered a gain of 33.24% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 0.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.02%, and is 5.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) has around 343 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $162.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.02% and -23.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.70%).

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paragon 28 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -824.40% this year.

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.48M, and float is at 38.26M with Short Float at 8.39%.

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MVM Partners LLP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that MVM Partners LLP sold 57,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $19.65 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.33 million shares.

Paragon 28 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that MVM Partners LLP (10% Owner) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $19.00 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.39 million shares of the FNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Jarboe Matthew (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 72,432 shares at an average price of $19.02 for $1.38 million. The insider now directly holds 225,295 shares of Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA).

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -1.68% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -17.23% lower over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -21.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.