Positives for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) as stock gains in recent trading

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is -7.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1196.28 and a high of $1958.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMG stock was last observed hovering at around $1600.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 21.03% off its average median price target of $1782.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.13% off the consensus price target high of $2500.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -15.84% lower than the price target low of $1400.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1621.81, the stock is 14.69% and 19.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 6.81% off its SMA200. CMG registered -14.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.33%.

The stock witnessed a 21.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.73%, and is 4.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has around 97660 employees, a market worth around $44.57B and $8.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.71 and Fwd P/E is 38.08. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.57% and -17.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.10%).

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.90% this year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.91M, and float is at 27.59M with Short Float at 4.11%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boatwright Scott,the company’sChief Restaurant Officer. SEC filings show that Boatwright Scott sold 1,005 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $1559.98 per share for a total of $1.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6478.0 shares.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Andrada Marissa (Chief D&I and People Officer) sold a total of 251 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $1575.00 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4690.0 shares of the CMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Boatwright Scott (Chief Restaurant Officer) disposed off 1,300 shares at an average price of $1569.39 for $2.04 million. The insider now directly holds 7,483 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG).

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 8.69% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -28.00% lower over the same period. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is -11.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.