QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) down -33.11% since start of the year

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) is -33.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.05 and a high of $180.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QDEL stock was last observed hovering at around $92.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9%.

Currently trading at $90.30, the stock is -10.97% and -9.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -20.22% off its SMA200. QDEL registered -27.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.67%.

The stock witnessed a -15.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.13%, and is -11.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $6.37B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.85 and Fwd P/E is 16.24. Profit margin for the company is 30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.56% and -49.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.70% this year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.88M, and float is at 34.04M with Short Float at 7.26%.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLAN MARY LAKE PH D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that POLAN MARY LAKE PH D sold 1,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $113.59 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18162.0 shares.

QuidelOrtho Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that POLAN MARY LAKE PH D (Director) sold a total of 6,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $141.71 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19687.0 shares of the QDEL stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 8.50% up over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 57.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.