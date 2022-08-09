SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is -37.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.06 and a high of $53.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKYW stock was last observed hovering at around $24.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.25% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.76% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.56, the stock is 8.73% and 6.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -23.45% off its SMA200. SKYW registered -40.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.66%.

The stock witnessed a 15.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.77%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) has around 15205 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $3.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.51 and Fwd P/E is 21.87. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.43% and -53.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SkyWest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.00% this year.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.48M, and float is at 49.44M with Short Float at 4.20%.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIMMONS ROBERT J,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that SIMMONS ROBERT J sold 7,783 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $24.67 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62283.0 shares.

SkyWest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that ATKIN JERRY C (Director) bought a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $25.33 per share for $1.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the SKYW stock.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -16.29% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -19.13% lower over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -22.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.