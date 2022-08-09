SNAX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) Now

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) is -77.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $8.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNAX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.88, the stock is 5.19% and -11.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79792.0 and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -63.66% off its SMA200. SNAX registered -88.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.48%.

The stock witnessed a -9.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.02%, and is 16.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.47% over the week and 12.59% over the month.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) has around 224 employees, a market worth around $24.22M and $30.67M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.21% and -89.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-131.50%).

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stryve Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.90% this year.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.18M, and float is at 10.88M with Short Float at 3.32%.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boever Christopher J.,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Boever Christopher J. bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $1.12 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.26 million shares.

Stryve Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Boever Christopher J. (CEO) bought a total of 10,523 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $1.20 per share for $12628.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.01 million shares of the SNAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Hawkins Alex (CFO) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $1.29 for $5160.0. The insider now directly holds 181,500 shares of Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX).