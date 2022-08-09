These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) is -13.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.41 and a high of $98.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIMO stock was last observed hovering at around $80.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.13% off its average median price target of $108.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.2% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.27% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.56, the stock is -2.50% and -3.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 2.57% off its SMA200. SIMO registered 3.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.68%.

The stock witnessed a 0.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.92%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has around 1434 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $1.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.02 and Fwd P/E is 9.69. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.18% and -16.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.20%).

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.70% this year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.85M, and float is at 27.91M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) that is trading -8.18% down over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -34.38% lower over the same period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is -25.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.