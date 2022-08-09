Things appear to be looking up for Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) is 7.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.88 and a high of $10.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 21.53% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.67, the stock is -1.86% and -9.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -9.42% off its SMA200. WTTR registered 24.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.74%.

The stock witnessed a -2.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.12%, and is -3.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $626.58M and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.88. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.68% and -36.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Select Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.80% this year.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.06M, and float is at 48.39M with Short Float at 4.87%.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Szymanski Brian,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Szymanski Brian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $8.02 per share for a total of $24060.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Select Energy Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Szymanski Brian (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 8,549 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $7.22 per share for $61724.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54344.0 shares of the WTTR stock.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -6.60% down over the past 12 months and Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is -25.01% lower over the same period. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -22.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.