Things appear to be looking up for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is -11.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.29 and a high of $48.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WERN stock was last observed hovering at around $42.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.41% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -20.11% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.04, the stock is 1.81% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -1.71% off its SMA200. WERN registered -7.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.54%.

The stock witnessed a 6.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.04%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has around 13525 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $3.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.46 and Fwd P/E is 11.80. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.84% and -13.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Werner Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.80% this year.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.54M, and float is at 61.61M with Short Float at 6.93%.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Arves Scott C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Arves Scott C bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $44.58 per share for a total of $49032.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3359.0 shares.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading 121.85% up over the past 12 months. USA Truck Inc. (USAK) is 126.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.