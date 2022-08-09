TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 9.40% Change This Year

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) is 9.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.47 and a high of $45.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THS stock was last observed hovering at around $42.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.06% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.85% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.34, the stock is 0.78% and 5.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 3.89% at the moment leaves the stock 15.76% off its SMA200. THS registered 12.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.83%.

The stock witnessed a 5.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.19%, and is -1.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $4.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.88. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.46% and -2.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -235.20% this year.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.80M, and float is at 55.31M with Short Float at 4.47%.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 40 times.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 4.61% up over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is -42.40% lower over the same period. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is 17.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.