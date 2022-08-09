Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) down -42.13% since start of the year

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) is -42.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.87 and a high of $12.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VWE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.84, the stock is -6.67% and -15.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -26.21% off its SMA200. VWE registered -30.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.14%.

The stock witnessed a -12.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.85%, and is -4.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) has around 563 employees, a market worth around $416.83M and $262.96M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.14 and Fwd P/E is 12.88. Distance from 52-week low is -0.44% and -44.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.80% this year.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.41M, and float is at 32.41M with Short Float at 5.58%.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roney Patrick A,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Roney Patrick A bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $8.29 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that MORAMARCO JON (Director) bought a total of 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $8.42 per share for $96830.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11500.0 shares of the VWE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Roney Patrick A (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,400 shares at an average price of $8.29 for $86216.0. The insider now directly holds 135,400 shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE).