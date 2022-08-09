What should you know before buying stock in B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is -22.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.05 and a high of $34.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BGS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.36% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -19.55% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.91, the stock is -1.22% and 1.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -14.36% off its SMA200. BGS registered -17.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.04%.

The stock witnessed a 2.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.89%, and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has around 2847 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $2.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.70 and Fwd P/E is 15.69. Distance from 52-week low is 13.59% and -30.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B&G Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.70% this year.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.90M, and float is at 67.43M with Short Float at 17.92%.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 24 times.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 4.61% up over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is -42.40% lower over the same period. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 27.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.