What should you know before buying stock in Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) is -86.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.45 and a high of $36.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $3.97, the stock is -18.70% and -40.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -42.38% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -33.83% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.96%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.46% over the week and 14.24% over the month.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has around 241 employees, a market worth around $91.43M and $12.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.07% and -89.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.80% this year.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.03M, and float is at 10.49M with Short Float at 0.26%.