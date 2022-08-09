Why should you keep an eye on Eve Holding Inc. (EVEX)?

Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE: EVEX) is -25.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.30 and a high of $11.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVEX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $7.59, the stock is 3.26% and 1.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27084.0 and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -19.31% off its SMA200. EVEX registered -24.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.66%.

The stock witnessed a 22.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.30%, and is -8.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.84% over the week and 13.08% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 26.73. Distance from 52-week low is 43.21% and -35.90% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 185.50% this year.

Eve Holding Inc. (EVEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 19.55M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Eve Holding Inc. (EVEX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Eve Holding Inc. (EVEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times.