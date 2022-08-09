Why should you keep an eye on Generation Bio Co. (GBIO)?

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) is 14.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $28.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.03% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 26.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.11, the stock is 16.48% and 25.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -7.88% off its SMA200. GBIO registered -66.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.35%.

The stock witnessed a 9.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.53%, and is 29.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 104.80% and -71.71% from its 52-week high.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Generation Bio Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.70% this year.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.15M, and float is at 53.56M with Short Float at 5.17%.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nicholson Donald William,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Nicholson Donald William bought 8,126 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $4.71 per share for a total of $38273.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Generation Bio Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Nicholson Donald William (Director) bought a total of 2,293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $4.79 per share for $10983.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the GBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, Rhodes Jason P (Director) disposed off 16,586 shares at an average price of $24.59 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO).