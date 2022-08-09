Why TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) is 140.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $48.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMDX stock was last observed hovering at around $48.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.73% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.6% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -24.46% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.05, the stock is 25.99% and 42.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -5.60% at the moment leaves the stock 88.13% off its SMA200. TMDX registered 50.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 207.62%.

The stock witnessed a 37.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.91%, and is 10.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.54% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has around 148 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $51.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -92.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 360.50% and -5.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.30%).

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransMedics Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.60% this year.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.98M, and float is at 26.66M with Short Float at 5.64%.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carey John F,the company’sVP of Operations. SEC filings show that Carey John F sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $41.27 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 771.0 shares.

TransMedics Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Khayal Tamer I (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 13,504 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $40.01 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46076.0 shares of the TMDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, TOBIN JAMES R (Director) disposed off 48,515 shares at an average price of $39.98 for $1.94 million. The insider now directly holds 253,591 shares of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX).