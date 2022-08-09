Will Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) is 0.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.61 and a high of $22.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSGN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.0% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -257.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.42, the stock is 11.61% and 32.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76625.0 and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 35.68% off its SMA200. DSGN registered 40.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.13%.

The stock witnessed a 25.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.25%, and is 15.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 122.89% and -3.51% from its 52-week high.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Design Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -402.80% this year.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.51M, and float is at 35.23M with Short Float at 11.97%.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Xu Stella,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Xu Stella sold 1,455 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $18.63 per share for a total of $27105.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.13 million shares.

Design Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that William Arsani (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $18.99 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.8 million shares of the DSGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Xu Stella (Director) disposed off 24,000 shares at an average price of $19.01 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 4,131,405 shares of Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN).

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 9.98% up over the past 12 months and Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is -64.78% lower over the same period. PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) is 33.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.