Will Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is -10.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $344.66 and a high of $493.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDY stock was last observed hovering at around $398.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.16% off its average median price target of $500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.72% off the consensus price target high of $515.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 16.42% higher than the price target low of $470.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $392.83, the stock is 0.76% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -7.01% off its SMA200. TDY registered -14.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.96%.

The stock witnessed a 2.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.60%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $18.37B and $5.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.59 and Fwd P/E is 20.27. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.98% and -20.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.80M, and float is at 46.28M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CROCKER CHARLES,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CROCKER CHARLES sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $428.00 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45137.0 shares.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that DAHLBERG KENNETH C (Director) sold a total of 4,935 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $431.01 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17940.0 shares of the TDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, LORNE SIMON M (Director) disposed off 5,450 shares at an average price of $435.70 for $2.37 million. The insider now directly holds 55,126 shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY).

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) that is trading 29.81% up over the past 12 months and Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is -11.25% lower over the same period. Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is -11.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.