Analysts suggest Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) could spike 21.88% in a year

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) is -35.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $24.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DFH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.88% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -19.05% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.50, the stock is -1.72% and -4.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -26.03% off its SMA200. DFH registered -48.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.39.

The stock witnessed a 4.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.77%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) has around 1212 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.79 and Fwd P/E is 4.60. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.21% and -49.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.80% this year.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.76M, and float is at 21.31M with Short Float at 17.12%.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOSTON OMAHA Corp,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BOSTON OMAHA Corp sold 335,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $17.35 per share for a total of $5.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.87 million shares.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that BOSTON OMAHA Corp (10% Owner) sold a total of 900,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $17.32 per share for $15.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.2 million shares of the DFH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, BOSTON OMAHA Corp (10% Owner) disposed off 171,975 shares at an average price of $19.43 for $3.34 million. The insider now directly holds 4,103,037 shares of Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH).

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading -20.48% down over the past 12 months. Lennar Corporation (LEN) is -18.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.