Analysts suggest InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) could spike 61.37% in a year

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) is -36.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $5.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.37% off the consensus price target high of $7.87 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -54.31% lower than the price target low of $1.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is 52.11% and 87.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 8.89% off its SMA200. IFRX registered 15.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.25%.

The stock witnessed a 108.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.03%, and is 14.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 12.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 291.65% and -46.53% from its 52-week high.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.20M, and float is at 37.62M with Short Float at 2.16%.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -57.33% down over the past 12 months.