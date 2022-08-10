Are we looking at the next big move in Photronics Inc. (PLAB)?

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is 20.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.18 and a high of $24.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $24.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.27% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.22% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.72, the stock is 3.09% and 8.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -5.88% at the moment leaves the stock 29.65% off its SMA200. PLAB registered 68.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.14%.

The stock witnessed a 24.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.10%, and is -4.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has around 1728 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $746.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.89 and Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.54% and -8.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Photronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.61M, and float is at 59.75M with Short Float at 2.89%.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Photronics Inc. (PLAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TYSON MITCHELL G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $23.54 per share for a total of $47080.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66379.0 shares.

Photronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that TYSON MITCHELL G (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $19.08 per share for $38160.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68379.0 shares of the PLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, TYSON MITCHELL G (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $21.91 for $43820.0. The insider now directly holds 70,379 shares of Photronics Inc. (PLAB).

Photronics Inc. (PLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AXT Inc. (AXTI) that is trading -8.06% down over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is -26.26% lower over the same period. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is -36.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.