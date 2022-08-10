Artivion Inc. (AORT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Artivion Inc. (NYSE: AORT) is 4.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.44 and a high of $27.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AORT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $30.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.09% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 7.3% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.32, the stock is 7.97% and 12.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 9.63% off its SMA200. AORT registered -21.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.67%.

The stock witnessed a 16.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.06%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Artivion Inc. (AORT) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $880.09M and $305.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 888.33. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.08% and -21.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Artivion Inc. (AORT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artivion Inc. (AORT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Artivion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year.

Artivion Inc. (AORT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.03M, and float is at 37.93M with Short Float at 10.10%.

Artivion Inc. (AORT) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Artivion Inc. (AORT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mackin James P,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Mackin James P sold 10,639 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $17.86 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Artivion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Mackin James P (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,638 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $18.14 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the AORT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Mackin James P (President & CEO) disposed off 10,638 shares at an average price of $17.75 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 304,178 shares of Artivion Inc. (AORT).

Artivion Inc. (AORT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -22.12% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -2.03% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -6.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.