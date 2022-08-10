Check out this: Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is 8.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $14.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDZI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is 25.28% and 56.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 36.65% off its SMA200. CDZI registered -68.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $439.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.88.

The stock witnessed a 92.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.75%, and is -9.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.94% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $205.13M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 153.01% and -71.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadiz Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.30% this year.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.43M, and float is at 29.97M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRACKPOOL KEITH,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BRACKPOOL KEITH bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.9 million shares.

Cadiz Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that BRACKPOOL KEITH (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $2.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.8 million shares of the CDZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Hickox Winston H (Director) acquired 5,385 shares at an average price of $2.22 for $11955.0. The insider now directly holds 126,710 shares of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI).

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading -4.97% down over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is -1.76% lower over the same period. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is -12.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.